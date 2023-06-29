Gerald Lee “Butch” Rose, 78, widower of Judy Faye (Bowen) Rose, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. He was born on Nov. 21, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Garnet Anderson and Katherine (Ishmael) Rose.
Butch served in the United States Army and was a member of American Legion Post 24 of Georgetown. He retired from Georgetown Municipal Water Company and he enjoyed fishing, cars of all variations and golfing.
Butch is survived by his son, William “Bill” Anderson Rose; two sisters, Joan (Grady) Lawson and Doris Jean Adams; two brothers, Johnny (Marlena) Rose and Kenny (Kathy) Rose; his aunt and uncle, Rosemary and Harry Laytart. In addition to his wife and parents, Butch was preceded in death two sisters, Bobbie Rose and Cindy Rose and one brother, Donald Rose.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. with Reverend Wesley Riggs officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Cemetery with full Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 24 of Georgetown. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Legions Post 24, 220 Connector Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.