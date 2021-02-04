Gerald "Pete" Wise
Army veteran
Gerald “Pete” Wise, 88, passed away Tuesday, Feb.2, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 11, 1932 in Scott County to the late Everett and Lois Glass Wise. He was a Veteran that served in the Army stationed in Germany. He was a lifelong farmer starting alongside his father as a young boy. He raised tobacco, cattle, vegetables and hay. He retired from farming but never did quit. Along with his friend Estill Sharpe they built the pulling sled called Heavy Stuff. He traveled with the sled all over the Eastern states from Florida to Pennsylvania meeting many pullers that became good friends. He loved his garden and always shared his bounty with his friends and neighbors. In 2005, he was selected as Scott County Pioneer Farmer of the Year. He was an avid fisherman who had many fishing holes in Scott County and didn’t share their location with others. He also enjoyed going to Lake Weiss and Lake Okeechobee bringing home lots of filleted fish for the freezer. He loved playing cards (especially Rook,) he was very competitive and loved to win even if he had to cheat a little.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Perry Wise; his children: Ricky (Darlene) Wise, Terry Wise, Marla (Mike) Wise-Bull, Calvin (Andrea) Wise, and Tara Gay (Buddy) Coulter; Grandchildren: April Wise, Rashell Smith, Derrick Wise, Shane Wise, Tanner Wise, Lucas Decker, Jacob Coulter, Chase Coulter and Perry Wise; Great-Grandchildren: Payton Rodgers, Cammy Rodgers, Braydon Smith, Bryleigh Smith, Piper Wise, Evie Wise, Paislee Decker and Kashton Wise. He was preceded in death by his brother Durward Wise.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Those serving as pallbearers are Doug Marshall, Billy Parrish, Ronnie Darnell, Carl Tackett, Tinker Jones and George Edward Kettering. Honorary pallbearers are Archie Coffman, Charles Cutshaw, Stanley Petry, Macy Tackett and Shirley Southworth.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.