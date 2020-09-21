Gerald Wayne Hammons
Member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
Gerald Wayne Hammons, 75, husband of Carol Meadows Hammons, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home. Gerald was born December 15, 1944 in Scott County to the late Goebel, Sr. and Zelma Morris Hammons. A life-long educator, he began his teaching career with the Williamsburg (Ohio) School System and had his first principalship in Highland County, Ohio. In 1978 Mr. Hammons joined the Nicholas County School System, becoming Principal of Nicholas County Elementary in 1979 and holding that position for more than 20 years before moving to the Board of Education to serve as the Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation. He was a member of Blue Licks Lodge #495 and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.
Additional survivors include a son, Geoffrey (Shannon) Hammons, of Carlisle; a daughter, Melody Hammons, of Paris; a brother, Bobby Gene Hammons, of Scott County; two sisters: Carolyn Norris, of Ocala, Florida, and Judy (John) Richardson, of Georgetown; six grandchildren: Mallory (Christopher) Mays, Sabrina (Thomas) Booth, Ryan Cobb, Garrick Hammons, Caleb Lewis and Trevor Cobb; and a great-granddaughter, Laurel Mays.
Also preceding him in death were five brothers: Goebel, Jr., Paul, Donald, Harold and Billy Hammons, and a sister, Faye Wright.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Nicholas County Elementary School by Bro. Todd Wiley with burial to follow in Carlisle Cemetery.
Casketbearers were be Ryan Cobb, Trevor Cobb, Allen Dale, Garrick Hammons, Caleb Lewis and Christopher Mays.
Visitation was after 5 p.m. Sunday at Nicholas County Elementary School and from 12 p.m. Monday until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements under the care and direction of Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home.
Condolences and video tribute are available at www.mathersgaunce.com.