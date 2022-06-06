Geraldine Downey Wooten, 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home in Georgetown surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Manchester on Sept. 24, 1948, the daughter of the late Tom and Opal Edwards Downey.
Geraldine was a former employee of Signature Health Care where she enjoyed working as part of the kitchen staff. She was a generous and kind mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Gilbert Downey, Lois House, Ollie Samples, John C. Downey, and Milton Downey.
Geraldine will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kandi (Phillip) Johnson, Rhonda Wooten (Matthew Polley), granddaughter, Amanda (Waylon) Jones, great-grandchildren, Chelsey Paige Graves Caywood, Madison Rae Jewell Caywood, siblings, Oie Downey, and Joyce Downey. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stacey Sorrell.
No services are planned at this time. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Geraldine’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
