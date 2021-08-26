Geraldine "Geri" Warner
Avid animal lover
Geraldine “Geri” Warner, 85, passed away in Georgetown on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Racilla Stewart and Americo Grasso, born in Chicago. Geri was retired from Squire D. and was an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her children: Jebb Warner (Shawn) of Georgetown, Jody Warner of California, and Jayce Warner; grandchildren: Justin Warner (Keiko) of Lexington and Jameson Warner of Georgetown and her beloved dog Lily.
Private services are planned at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Scott County Animal Shelter, 1185 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocoumwilson.com.
