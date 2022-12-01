Geraldine Phelps White

Geraldine Phelps White

Geraldine Phelps White

Member of Grace Christian Church

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine White, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 5
Memorial Visitation
Monday, December 5, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Grace Christian Center
1648 Lexington Road
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Dec 5
Celebration of Life Service
Monday, December 5, 2022
6:00PM
Grace Christian Center
1648 Lexington Road
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you