Geraldine Phelps White, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at her home. She was born Sept. 21, 1941 in Casey County to the late Arvil and Sarah Margaret Cotton Phelps.
Geraldine worked many years as a cook for L & K foods and Hardees. She was always a caregiver taking care of her mother, three sisters and niece all through their passing. In her younger years, she was always mothering, helping raise her younger siblings. Geraldine was a faithful member of Grace Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William Jefferson Canafax, siblings, Phillip Phelps, Evelyn Taylor, Rose Walton, Robert Phelps, and her twin, Christine Sharp.
Geraldine will be lovingly remembered by her children, Lee Allen Canafax, Georgetown, Michael Wayne Canafax, Georgetown, Larry Richard (Kim) Canafax, Georgetown, Edith Southworth, Lexington, Anita Carol Johnson, Georgetown, Raymond Cecil Canafax, Georgetown, siblings, Arvil (Linda) Phelps, Versailles, Ray Phelps, Oklahoma, Julie Ballard, Georgetown, Elizabeth (Jimmy) Robinson, Lexington, special nephew, James (Beth) Phelps, Versailles, sister-in-law, Jeanette Phelps, Versailles, nine grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Grace Christian Church, with James Phelps officiating. Memorial visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Hour of Harvest, PO Box Y, Beattyville, KY 41311. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Geraldine’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
