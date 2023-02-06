Gilbert “Bill” J. Blankenship, 88, widower of Nancy Carter Blankenship, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born Nov. 26, 1934 in Greensburg, Kentucky to the late Genie and Lovie Blankenship. He worked for over fifty years as a heavy equipment operator for Nally and Gibson. He loved fishing whenever he could, and spending time with the grandkids.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Calvin Lane Blankenship, Larry Dale Blankenship, brothers, Billy Gene Blankenship, James Blankenship, and Jimmy Blankenship.
Bill will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Phillip Blankenship, Georgetown, Gilbert Blankenship, Georgetown, grandchildren, Joshua Wayne Gilvin, Jonathan Craig Gilvin, Jacob Dalton Gilvin, great grandchildren, Jace Gilvin, and Jade Dawn Gilvin.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Tucker, Yocum, and Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Justice officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories or leave messages of condolence on Bill’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
