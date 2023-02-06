Gilbert “Bill” J. Blankenship

Gilbert “Bill” J. Blankenship, 88, widower of Nancy Carter Blankenship, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born Nov. 26, 1934 in Greensburg, Kentucky to the late Genie and Lovie Blankenship. He worked for over fifty years as a heavy equipment operator for Nally and Gibson. He loved fishing whenever he could, and spending time with the grandkids.

