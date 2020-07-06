Gill Douglas Kidwell
Former member of Georgetown Police Department
Gill Douglas Kidwell, 76, husband to Patricia Darlene Sharp Kidwell, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1943 in Harrison County to the late Paul and Gladys Mae Kidwell. Gill was self employed as a truck drive and a mechanic. He was a former member of Georgetown Police Department, member of American Legion Post #24, and member of Franklin County Sportsman Club. Gill enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid collector of guns and knives.
Along with his wife, those left to cherish his memory are children, Dale Lee Kidwell (Roxanna) of Georgetown, Richard Wayne Kidwell (Brandy) of Cynthiana, and Sonya Kidwell Humphrey of Georgetown; grandchildren, Richard Kidwell II, Austin Humphrey, Trevor Humphrey, Somer Kembell, Michael Kidwell and Douglas Kidwell; great grandchildren, Annaline Humphrey, Luke Humphrey, Cole Kembell and Ean Henry. He is also survived by a brother, Herman Kidwell (Lucy) of Lexington. Gill is preceded in death by a sister, Carol Beaty.
Memorial visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.
Memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend.
