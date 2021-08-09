Gladys Duncan
Member of Jeffersontown Christian Church
Gladys Duncan, 98, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born to Cambridge Price and Ethel McDaniel Price on April 6, 1923 in Scott County. Gladys graduated from Connersville High in Harrison County, where she was a cheerleader. She was married for 67 years to her beloved late husband, Earl.
Gladys was the heart of her family, always putting family first. She was a talented cook and seamstress. Gladys was a member of the Dixie Trio, which she sang with in the 1940’s. She was involved in her children’s school and her church, Jeffersontown Christian Church (Disciples of Christ.) She was also a poll worker for many years. Gladys was never afraid to tackle any task, such as climbing on roofs, in attic spaces, or crawling under houses to drag out dead animals.
She will be greatly missed by her family, who will cherish all the loving memories they have of her.
Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl; and her granddaughter, Korie.
She is survived by four children, Larry (Christine), Robert (Nanci), Rita, and Jerry (Robin.) Gladys is also survived by nine grandchildren, Beth, Becky, Jake (Laura), Lauren, Joel (Hannah), B.J. (Sara), Paige, Nick (Katie) and Midge; as well as nine great grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Clyde Duncan; and beloved sister-in-law, Pauline Duncan.
Visitation will be Monday 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, with funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.