Gladys Marie Murray Diamond
Retired from the National Guard in 2012
Gladys Marie Murray Diamond, 75, was born July 27, 1945 in Jamestown and passed from this earth on August 4, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband the Reverend James Walter Diamond, her dear sister Christine Murray Barnes and her parents James and Anna Ella Murray.
She is survived by her sons Joseph Keller Diamond (Cheryl), of Georgetown and Steven Murray (Cardelia) Howell-Diamond, Huntsville, Alabama and five loving grandchildren Rachel, Taylor, Kai, Sam and Wyatt.
Gladys lived a life of love for others in her personal and professional life. She was fantastic mother and Nana to her children and grandchildren. Gladys was a loving pastor’s wife adding richly to her husband Jim’s ministries. She was an accomplished pianist, leading music in church and sharing her passion for music for many years. Gladys worked for the National Guard for 30 years and retired in 2012.
A private service will be held at the Midway Cemetery, Midway KY. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 200 Oakmont Drive, Georgetown, KY 40324. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.