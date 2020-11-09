Glenda Sue (Gaines) Rader
Member of River Of Life Ministries
Glenda Sue (Gaines) Rader, 64, beloved wife of 47 years to Homer L. Rader, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1956 in Lilly, Kentucky, daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Evelyn (Lawson) Gaines. Glenda was the office manager for 25 years at Columbiana Farm in Paris. She was a devoted member of River Of Life Ministries, where she enjoyed singing on the worship team. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed being at the beach. Glenda dearly loved her family. In addition to her husband, Glenda is survived by her son, Steven Rader (C.J. Sares); two sisters, Phyllis (Chester) Gilliam and Brenda Derringer; three brothers, Mike (Carrie) Gaines, Dencil (Diana) Gaines and David (Patricia) Gaines; her two goddaughters, Talisha (Kolt) Blake and Lexi (Chase) Webb; numerous nieces, nephews and extended church family. Besides her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by one sister, Sandy Kenney, one brother, James Leon Gaines and one brother-in-law, William Derringer.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at River Of Life Ministries, 616 Clintonville Road, Paris, Kentucky with Pastor Krista Hampton officiating. Burial will be at The Paris Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US Highway 62East, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or to Baptist Health Lexington Palliative Care Unit, 1740 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40503.
To abide by the current health regulations, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines while visiting the family and attending the service. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.