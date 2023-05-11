Glenn L. Henderson, 88, widower of Marjorie Linville Stakelin Henderson, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital of complications from pneumonia. Born Dec. 10, 1934 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Robert and Sarah Burrows Henderson.
Glenn was a 1954 graduate of Oxford High School and enjoyed their yearly “reunions” at Golden Corral. After graduating Glenn enlisted in the United States Army where he served during the Korean Era and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Glenn was also a retired US Postal Carrier, serving for 26 years. In his retirement he enjoyed watching television, especially WWE Wrestling. But his true favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to cut up with people, always trying to get a smile or laugh. He loved sharing peppermint candy with his Doctors and Nurses and always had a pocket full. His strong faith in Jesus Christ made him an exemplary role model for his family and friends. He was called Grandaddy by far more people than family and loved it. He loved going antiquing with mom and especially loved collecting old toy tractors. In addition to his beloved wife and parents he was also preceded in death by his three brothers, J.W., Clyde, and Charles.
Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his children, Mike (Tammy) Henderson, Regina (Richard) Duncan, grandchildren, Lora Martin (Ronnie Martin), Kelsey Duncan (Sammy Whitaker), Daniel Henderson (Bailey Franklin), Phillip Duncan, Kaitlyn Duncan, Natalie Duncan and great-grandchildren Olivia Martin, Sophia Martin, Lucas Duncan, and Zayden Martin. He was blessed to have 2 wonderful, dedicated caregivers, Kandi Johnson, and Amanda Caywood, who he truly loved. His bestest buddy was his lazy, chunky, much beloved cat, Kevin.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Sam Glenn and Pastor Ron Cox officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Daniel Henderson, Ronnie Martin, Phillip Duncan, Randy Polley, David Jarvis, Charlie Garnett. Honorary pallbearers will be Amanda Caywood, Kandi Johnson, Sammy Whitaker, and lifelong friend Elwood Sharron. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Glenn’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
