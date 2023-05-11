Glenn L. Henderson

Glenn L. Henderson

Glenn L. Henderson

Glenn L. Henderson, 88, widower of Marjorie Linville Stakelin Henderson, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital of complications from pneumonia. Born Dec. 10, 1934 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Robert and Sarah Burrows Henderson. 

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.