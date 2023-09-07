Gloria Darlene Cochran, 67, widow of Ricky Cochran, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at her home in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Born Aug. 19, 1956 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Mildred Brannock Williams.
Darlene loved her job as a paraeducator at Southern Elementary School. In her time off she enjoyed gardening, especially her beautiful flowers. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Rooney Ann Swinford, and aunt, Bobbye Ann Tackett Hudson.
Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her son, Danny (Nicole) Clemons, Jr., Stamping Ground, daughters, Katie Williams, Lexington, Regina Vincent, Georgetown, grandchildren, Austin Clemons, Casey Clemons, Dakota Scott, Reyes Williams, Andy Williams, Ricardo Williams, and special friend, Stella Walters.
In following Darlene’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Darlene’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
