Gloria Darlene Cochran

Gloria Darlene Cochran

Gloria Darlene Cochran

Gloria Darlene Cochran, 67, widow of Ricky Cochran, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at her home in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Born Aug. 19, 1956 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Mildred Brannock Williams. 

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you