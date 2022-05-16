Gloria Frances Vaughan Seay
Former employee of Georgetown College
Gloria Frances Vaughan Seay, 84, went home to be with The Lord, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Lexington. Gloria was born in Baltimore on Sept. 24, 1937 to the late William Luther and Hessie Amma Edwards Vaughan. She grew up in Bel Air, Maryland with a large and loving family. Gloria graduated from Bel Air High School in Maryland. She was a former employee of Georgetown College and retired from Scott County Board of Education, where she worked for many years at Garth Elementary School. Gloria was a long-time dedicated member of Gano Baptist Church in Georgetown. She was very involved with the church, was a Sunday School Teacher and her heart was for the mission works of the church.
Gloria will be greatly missed by her family, her church family and her friends. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Thomas N. Seay, to whom she would have been married in June for 64 years; her daughters, Brenda (Carl) Hubbard and Mary (Tommy) Darnell, both of Georgetown; grandchildren, Bryan (Anissa) Hubbard, of Richmond, Christy (Danny) Hubbard, and Bradley (Haley) Darnell, both of Georgetown; great grandchildren, Brianna Hubbard, Briley Hubbard, Savannah Darnell, and Cooper Darnell. She is also survived by numerous nieces, and nephews. Gloria greatly loved her family and all her special friends. She was known around town by many as “Granny Seay”. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis Dale Vaughan and William X Vaughan.
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, May 16, 2022 starting at 12 noon, until time of the service at 2 p.m., with Dr. Rob Muncy and Rev. Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Bryan Hubbard, Bradley Darnell, Danny Woolums, Tim Grimsley, Christopher Poole, Jeff Blevins, and Jason Strickland. Honorary bearers will be the Adult Men II Class: Milton Adams, Robert Bays, Mike Hill, Roy Kettenring, Joe Lambert, Jim Maloney, Roby Mink, and Hubert Caudill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gloria Seay’s name to: Gano Baptist Church, 212 Bevins Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324, and Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214-0800.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on Gloria’s website page at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.