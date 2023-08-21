Grace Louise Baldwin (Swan) Johnson

Grace Louise Baldwin (Swan) Johnson, 87, widow of Robert Edward Johnson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Born in Morenci, MI, she was the daughter of the late Vernon George and Myrtle Valentine Baldwin.

