Grace Louise Baldwin (Swan) Johnson
Grace Louise Baldwin (Swan) Johnson, 87, widow of Robert Edward Johnson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Born in Morenci, MI, she was the daughter of the late Vernon George and Myrtle Valentine Baldwin.
Growing up in Michigan, Grace loved the water, especially her time on Gull Lake where she enjoyed boating, skiing, and taught swimming. Early in life she was a school teacher, wife, and loving mother. Later in life, she was recognized as an antique doll expert, restoring antique dolls and using her tremendous sewing and crafting talents. She loved games, travel, and friends. She was a committed member of the Georgetown First United Methodist Church choir, putting in countless hours practicing her talents.
She is survived by her sisters Millicent (Cal) Reed and Ruth (Ron) Novak; as well as children; Elizabeth “Liz” Eveland, Georgetown, Stephen (Kandis) Swan, Salem, CT and Christopher (Helen) Swan, Chicago, IL; step-sons, Doug (Kim) Johnson and Michael Edward (Marie) Johnson; grand-children, Braden (Anna) Swan, Courtland Swan, Kendall (Dana) Eveland, Charles (Stephanie) Swan, Josephine Swan, Jonathan (Sarah) Mulder, Kristina (Joe) Matthews, William Howell, Wesley (Kris) Johnson, Arthur Johnson, Daniel Johnson and Nicholas Johnson; great-grandchildren, Theodore, Penelope and Arthur Swan, Whitley Eveland, Robbie, and Ellie Marie Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her step son, Stephen Johnson; and sister, Virginia Airis.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Georgetown First United Methodist Church, conducted by Pastor Andrew Singh. Visitation will be 1 PM till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
