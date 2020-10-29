Greg "Spike" Hillard
Greg “Spike” Hillard, 41, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Georgetown. Services will be private. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Updated: October 29, 2020 @ 8:45 pm
Greg "Spike" Hillard
