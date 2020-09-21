Gregory Jon Weise
US Army Veteran
Gregory Jon Weise, 57, husband of Janet Fredenburg-Weise, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Georgetown. He was born in Massillon, Ohio on November 14, 1962 to the late Jon Henry and Hilda Mason Weise. He was a US Army Veteran and was an employee for 31 years at Toyota. Greg enjoyed cars and was an avid U.K. fan.
In addition to his wife, Janet, Greg is survived by his children: Heather (Jonathan) Connell, Autumn (Josh) DeLong, both of Lexington and Pierce Weise of Georgetown. He is also survived by his siblings: Dennis (Deb) Weise of Panama City, Florida, Lisa (Allan) Green of Steubenville, Ohio, Chris Weise, Phenix City, Alabama, Mike (Christi) Weise of Georgetown and Anne Sedjo of Salem, Ohio.
Visitation for family and friends will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.