Gregory Kirk Kolles
Gregory Kirk Kolles, 72, husband of Mary Ellen Kolles, died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Fred and Barbara Johnson Kolles, Sr.
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 8:58 am
Gregory Kirk Kolles
Gregory Kirk Kolles, 72, husband of Mary Ellen Kolles, died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Fred and Barbara Johnson Kolles, Sr.
Greg grew up in Freeland, Michigan, was a graduate of Freeland High School, where he participated in sports such as baseball and football. He received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. He proudly served his Country in the United States Airforce and was employed by IBM and Lexmark where he retired after 32 years as a packaging engineer manager. He was a faithful member of Saint John Catholic Church. Gregory enjoyed fishing, golf, tinkering in his workshop, and visiting friends. Greg was a family man, a kind, quiet, humble man with a great sense of humor. He loved rooting for his Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Lions, but most of all he loved being surrounded by the women in his life, his loving daughters and granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Bridget Kolles, Christina Kolles, and his brother, Fred Kolles, Jr.
Gregory will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen Schiavone Kolles, his three daughters, Kara Kolles, Georgetown, Kathleen Kolles, Lexington, Elizabeth (Alexander) Johns, Louisville, his beloved granddaughters, Adleigh Cropp, Stella Johns, brother, Gary (Collyn) Kolles, Freeland, Michigan, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at SS. Francis & John Catholic Church, with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. Military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lexington, where pallbearers will be Alexander Johns, Gary Kolles, Daniel Schiavone, Stewart Smith, Casey Cropp, John Skeba, and Ron Milburn. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Kolles, Robert Schiavone, Reg Morris, and Tim Lesher. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorial contributions are suggested to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories or leave messages of condolence on Gregory’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.