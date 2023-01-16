Gregory Kirk Kolles

Gregory Kirk Kolles, 72, husband of Mary Ellen Kolles, died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. He was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Fred and Barbara Johnson Kolles, Sr. 

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
604 East Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jan 17
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
12:00PM
St. John's Catholic Church
604 East Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
