Gregory Turner Yancey
Graduate of University of Louisville
Gregory Turner Yancey, 77, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. He was born on Nov. 10, 1943 in Frankfort to William Gregory Yancey and Annie Jo Turner Yancey.
To treasure his memory, he leaves behind his devoted wife of 21 years, Liane Lynch Yancey; beloved son, Gregory T. Yancey II and his fiance, Alison Myers, of Pompano Beach, Florida; daughter, Sherri Hilsman (Charles) of Saratoga Springs, New York; brother, Joe Lyddan Yancey (Diean) of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Charles Allan Hilsman, Jr., and his fiance, Erin Theresa O’Leary, Dyanna June Yancey, Fischer Turner Yancey, and Hunter Ross Yancey; special uncle, Clarence Donald Yancey of Frankfort; and numerous other family members and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Linda Carole Ross Yancey; sister, Patricia Yancey Graves, and his beloved English Bulldog, Chesterfield Turner Yancey. He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1961 and went on to pursue a degree at the University of Louisville. He dropped out of U of L in 1963 when he married his first wife; however, he always longed to complete his degree. When he returned to Kentucky after his retirement, he reenrolled at U of L where he earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree. At the conclusion of his undergraduate work in 2011, he was awarded the Resilience Award in Workforce Leadership. He often joked that they gave him the award because it took him 50 years to accomplish what most people did in four years.
Greg began his career with the Kentucky State Fair Board where he was responsible for coordinating events in Freedom Hall and elsewhere on the grounds. In this capacity, he met numerous celebrities and was responsible for laying the floor for University of Louisville basketball games. He was also instrumental in bringing the Mid-America Trucking Show to the Kentucky Exposition Center in 1972. He next became involved in the trucking industry, working for both Liquid Transporters and Redwing Carriers where he rose to become responsible for operations in all of south Florida. In 1990, he left the trucking industry to form his own business, Caribbean Procurement Inc., which is still going strong and currently being operated by his son.
Greg was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason on April 14, 1969 at the Louisville Lodge #400. He went on to become a member of the Scottish and York Rite in Louisville. After his relocation to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Greg joined the Mahi Shrine in Miami where he continued to enjoy his philanthropic endeavors into helping children around the United States. Greg was an active participant in the Royal Order of Jesters as well as Jesters on Wheels.
Greg loved boating, deep sea fishing, and entertaining friends and family. He had a personality that was larger than life and he always wanted to make sure that everyone around him was having a good time. In recent years, around July 4, he and his family have hosted a large party at his camp on the Kentucky River, which they called Thunder Over Big Eddy, where around 200 people enjoyed a feast of roasted pig and fresh fish and seafood topped off with a fireworks show that rivaled that of Frankfort and other surrounding towns.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Henry Preston, Dr. Joseph Thomas, Dr. Scott Harrison, Dr. Forest Lefevre, Dr. Rahul Reddy, Cathy Al-Meedny, Katelyn Morgan and the staff of Caretenders of Frankfort for the care afforded Greg during his final months.
In accordance with Greg’s wishes, no services will be held. His cremains will be interred at the Frankfort Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217. ClarkLegacyCenter.com.