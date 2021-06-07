Gula King Long
Member of Church of God
Gula King Long, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Georgetown. She was the widow of Thomas Cecil King and Henry Long. Gula was born in Owen County on June 25, 1930 to the late Boyd and Nell Howard Roland. She was a long time member of the Church of God in Georgetown and loved going to church. When she was able she loved going to Senior Citizen, loved Christian music, and loved being with her grandchildren. Gula enjoyed everything about being with her family, family reunions and all family gatherings.
She is survived by her children: Mary Ann King, Geneva (George) Robinson, Janie Hail, James Thomas (Judy) King, and Russell King, all of Georgetown; eight grandchildren, 13 Great grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Gladys Williamson, sister-in-law, Frances Roland, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gula was preceded in death by her daughter, Patsy Lee Napier, grandson, Steven Lee Napier and great granddaughter, Raven; brothers, Herman, Marion and Quentin Roland, and son in law, David Hail.
Visitation for family and friends will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Steve Jordon and Pastor Connie Jackson officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being her grandsons: Chris, Adam, James Lee, Jeremy, George, Thomas, & Ronnie. Honorary bearers will be: Gayle Roland, Eddie Roland, Ricky Williamson, Jason Taylor, Quentin Roland and Horace King.
The family would like to give a special Thanks and Appreciation the Harborview Dover Manor caregivers, that took such great care of their mom and came to love her as family for three and a half years.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.