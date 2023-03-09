Guy Arlington Rankin, III, 71, husband of Ann Rankin, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home in Georgetown. Born Oct. 6, 1951 in Georgetown he was the son of the late Guy Arlington Rankin, Jr. and Lois Ann Tabor Rankin.
Guy was a Kentucky Colonel and a Mason. His interests included flying, drag racing, playing piano, classical music, marksmanship, and auto mechanics, among others. He was a voracious reader and retained everything he ever read, including scientific articles and technical manuals, and he loved discussing them. He had a wicked sense of humor that was impossible to beat, and many people tried.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas Rankin.
Guy will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 47 years, Ann Elizabeth Schmelz Rankin, son, Guy Arlington Rankin IV, daughter-in-law, Stasha Brooks Rankin, and grandchildren, Kaitlyn Marie Rankin and Austin Eugene Brooks.
Memorial Services were held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, with Charles Wogman officiating. Memorial visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Guy’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
