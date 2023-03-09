Guy Arlington Rankin, III

Guy Arlington Rankin, III

Guy Arlington Rankin, III

Guy Arlington Rankin, III, 71, husband of Ann Rankin, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home in Georgetown. Born Oct. 6, 1951 in Georgetown he was the son of the late Guy Arlington Rankin, Jr. and Lois Ann Tabor Rankin. 

To send flowers to the family of Guy Rankin, III, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 15
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
12:00PM-3:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Mar 15
Memorial Service
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
3:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you