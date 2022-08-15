H.C. (Danny) Ritchie II, 73, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2022. He was born Dec. 7, 1948 in Lexington, he was the son of H.C. and Mildred (Moore) Ritchie. He was the owner of Ritchie and Associates Land Surveyor in Panama City, Florida.
He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he received a degree in civil engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard in Panama City Beach, Florida, and supported the restoration and preservation of Florida lighthouses.
Danny loved being outdoors surveying, The Beach Boys, the Atlanta Braves, U.K. basketball, and Alabama football.
He is survived by a son, Tim Barnes, and a daughter Kimberly Ritchie, his sisters Sharon (Randy) Williams and Rhonda Ritchie, six grandchildren, Casey Barnes, Kayla (Greg) Ward, Chace Ritchie, Analise Cronos, Dakota Diaz, and Tristan Tauchert, three great grandchildren, and two nephews Scott and Ben Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Spanky Ritchie.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m. at Camp Nelson National Cemetery 6980 Danville Rd., Nicholasville.
To plant a tree in memory of H.C. Ritchie, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.