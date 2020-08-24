Halle Isabel Ramos
Loving mother to Ivy Jean Frank
Halle Isabel Ramos, 19, born on Dec. 13, 2000 to Tammy and Roberto Ramos, she was tragically taken from us on Aug. 18, 2020 in a horrible car accident. Halle was a wonderful mother to the sweet and beautiful Ivy Jean Frank. She was a very driven and determined hard working young woman that lived her life to the fullest every day. She graduated high school a year early with her beautiful baby girl on her hip. She worked hard to give her daughter any and everything she possibly could and so much more. Halle loved her Momma more than words could ever explain but she was a daddy’s girl for sure. She absolutely adored her little brother Miguel; her best friend and was spoiled by all four of her big sisters. Halle had a heart of pure gold and an attitude that was out of this world but everyone loved this girl whole heartedly. Her gorgeous bright smile could melt the coldest of hearts and captivated so many.
She is survived by her precious two year old daughter Ivy-Jean Frank and both loving parents, Tammy and Roberto Ramos. Her brother and best friend Miguel Ramos and T.J. Hollin. Her sisters Amy Ramos, Jessica Mitchell, Shannon Ramos (Samuel) and Tamra Lobato (Nato). Her nieces and nephews, Emily, Christian and Jiovanni Ramos, Olivia and MaKenzie Mitchell, Madelyn Lopez, Dylan Collins, Mariella, Domingo, Rebecca and Shaggy Lobato. Aunts and uncles Corey and Micky Hollin, Jose and Carmen Ramos, Angie Lyman, Javier & Nico Ramos, Nicky Lyman, Paulino and Sarah Ramos. Rosa, Concha and Elizabeth Ramos. Also left to cherish her memory is her paternal grandmother, Aurora Ramos.
She was preceded in death by her niece Vivian Jean Lobato, best friend Lauren Elise Cleveland, her aunts Diana Lyman and Denise Simmons and her cousin Zach Hanson.
The services will be held by Tucker & Yocum Funeral Home in Georgetown. The visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all friends and final services was on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Miguel Ramos, Ricky Collins, T.J.Hollin, Dejuan Frank, Casey Ramos and Rodolfo Flores. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenya Collins, Maysia Harris, Hannah Clark and Eboni Taylor.
