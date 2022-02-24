Harold Gene Hicks
Graduate of Scott County High School
Harold Gene Hicks, 64, husband of Laura Hicks, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at his home. He was born June 27, 1957 in Monticello, Kentucky to the late Waylen and Vela Koger Hicks. He graduated from Scott County High School, was a truck driver and worked over 23 years at Johnson Controls.
Harold leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Laura Murphy Hicks, children, Linda, Amber, Ashley, Kelly, Stephen, sisters, Judy (Steven) McDowell, Lawrenceburg, Barbara Gardner, Frankfort, grandchildren, Christian, Miles, Jacob, Nolan, Olivia, Aubrey, and Alexandra.
Memorial gathering of family and friends was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Tucker Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home. A service to celebrate Harold’s life followed at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
