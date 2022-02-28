Harold Thomas Marshall
Member and Deacon of Georgetown Baptist Church
Harold Thomas Marshall, 90, husband of Faye (Parker) Marshall, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. He was born on Dec. 24, 1931 in Sharonville, Ohio, son of the late Roy Austin Marshall and Mary Viola (Fields) Marshall. Harold served in the United States Army in Korea for two and a half years and in the Kentucky National Guard for a year and a half. He was a farmer for many years, he was an employee of electric Parts Corporation for twelve years, where he made electric blankets and he worked at IBM for twenty-one years in the purchasing department. Harold was known as “Mr. Fantastic” bank courier for Farmer’s/United Bank for over twenty years. Harold was an avid UK fan and loved his Sadieville school where he enjoyed playing basketball.
He was a member and Deacon of Georgetown Baptist Church, where he taught fifth and sixth grade boys Sunday School and Royal Ambassadors for fifty-six years. Harold and Faye were one of six couples that helped to become church planters for Mallard Point Baptist Church in its early beginnings. Harold took a sabbatical from his work at IBM when his friends in the missionary field called for help and Harold went to work in a refugee camp in Thailand, where he had a heart for helping the Vietnamese people. He persuaded the church to sponsor seven boys and two families.
In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Harold is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Tanya and David Poer and Karen and Sam Juett; his six adopted sons and daughters-in-law, Thanh and Thanh Van Le, Nhan Nguyen, Long and Chi Nguyen, Thomas and Amy Nguyen, Van Nguyen, Son and Anna Nguyen; his grandchildren, Lauren (Matthew) Popp, Lindsay (Gilbert) Singletary, Logan Poer, Maria Juett, Anna Juett, Tammy Van Le, Tommy Van Le, Kelly Jo Lee Nguyen, Alan Nguyen, Celina Nguyen, James Nguyen, Steven Nguyen; his great-grandchildren, Kaymen Singletary, Emersyn Singletary, Norah Singletary, Kruz Singletary, Halle Kate and Nox Popp; one sister, Doris Faye (Chuck) Codey; three sisters-in-law, Molly Carroll, Judy Thompson and Joyce Parker; two brothers-in-law, George (Nellie) Parker and John Kitchen; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Harold was preceded in death by one brother, Elmer Ray Marshall; one sister, Elizabeth Jane Southworth; his daughter-in-law, Anita Jo Nguyen; one grandson, Brian Nguyen; one sister-in-law, Sally Kitchen; six brothers-in-law, Oliver Carroll, Bill Thompson, Bob Parker, Don Leon Parker, C.T. Southworth and James William.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nathaniel Price officiating. Burial will be in The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky with full Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 24. Serving as pallbearers will be David Poer, Matthew Popp, Thanh Van Le, Nhan Nguyen, Long Nguyen, Son Nguyen, Thomas Nguyen and Doug Cox. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Sam Juett, John Revel, Jimmy Revel, Ben Calvert, Chuck Cody and Gil Singletary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to a Memorial Scholarship that is being established by the family and the funds will be directed to a scholarships for people who are called into missionary work and to help assist them with expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.