Harry Larkin Tucker, 95, husband of Barbara McFarland Tucker died at his home after an extended illness, Friday June 16, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born May 11, 1928 in Mason County. He was employed by IBM, Lexington, KY for 32 years and was a member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church.

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Thursday, June 22, 2023
10:30AM-12:30PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jun 22
Service
Thursday, June 22, 2023
12:30PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
