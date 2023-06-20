Harry Larkin Tucker, 95, husband of Barbara McFarland Tucker died at his home after an extended illness, Friday June 16, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born May 11, 1928 in Mason County. He was employed by IBM, Lexington, KY for 32 years and was a member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Robert Tucker, Waetta Morris, Anna Puckett, and Muller Grant.
Survivors include a brother Earnest K. Tucker (Barbara). Children include Judith,Bruce (Christine) and Jeffery Tucker. Grandchildren include Stacey (Christopher) Lykins, Justin (Blair) Tucker, Shelby Tucker.
Great Grandchildren include Curtis Parker and Owen Andrew Lykins and Sloane Elizabeth Tucker.
Step Grandchildren include James (Angie), Robert (Josie), and Bryan (Jill) Palmer.
Services will be conducted at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson funeral home in Georgetown. by Pastor Tim Pierce, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., Service to follow at 12:30 p.m.
Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Lexington Rd, Paris KY. Pallbearers will be Jamie Palmer, Robbie Palmer, Michael Ball, Justin Hargis, Steven Brown and Jamey Stone.
