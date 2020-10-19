Hazel H. Southworth Withrow "Ma"
Member of Harvest Baptist Church
Hazel H. Southworth Withrow “Ma” of Georgetown and the widow of John C. Withrow, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was born Sept. 20, 1933 in Scott County and was the daughter of the late Chester and Rosie Sargent Southworth. She was a retired employee of Carbide Products in Georgetown. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Georgetown.
Survivors include one son, Earl (Helen) McDonald of Georgetown, one daughter, Mary F. (Donald) Kirkland of Lexington. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Rhoda L. Mauer, Edna McDonald, Virginia Wykoff, Lethie McDonald and Florence Southworth; four brothers, George Southworth, Jerry Southworth, Chester Southworth and Bryant Southworth.
Hazel, fondly referred to as “Ma”, had seven grandchildren, Crystal, Heath, Merrideth, Tammi, John, Earl and Jesse; 14 great grandchildren, Andrew, Cameron, Melissa, Tyler, Taylor, Madison, Seth, Hailey, Caydon, Jordan, Kailey, Avery, Jaxon and Julia; and six great-great grandchildren, Manny, Reese, Maya, Mathias, Weston and Mavrik.
Funeral service were at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. Visitation was Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Our precious “Ma” will be laid to rest at Georgetown Cemetery, with her grandsons serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031.
Fond memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.