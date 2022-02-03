Helen Wrobel Burton
Former nursing aid at St. James Hospital
Helen Wrobel Burton, 99, widow of E.W. Burton passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at her home in Georgetown.
Born March 9, 1922 in Chicago Heights, Illinois she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Szczotka Wrobel. Prior to her marriage to E.W., she worked as a nursing aid at St. James Hospital in the birthing unit. Helen was a warrior; at a very young age she began her job at the hospital and raised herself during the Great Depression. As her children were born, she became a great caring and devoted mother. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Helen was a spunky lady that had the best sense of humor. She could easily be described as having “no filter”, if she thought it, she said it. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Stanley “Stash” Wrobel and Annie Van Uithovan.
Helen will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Charles Burton, Judy (Grady) Wright, grandchildren, Nathan (Ali) Wright, Georgetown, Eric Wright, Georgetown, Luke (Kendall) Wright, Midlothian, Illinois, seven great-grandchildren and her special friend and caregiver, Linda Adams.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with interment to follow at Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family on Helen’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.