Helene Lykins Brumback
Member of Georgetown Church of God
Helene Lykins Brumback, 76, widow of Robert Lee Brumback, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1943 in Hazard, daughter of the late Richard and Ruth (Feltner) Lykins.
Helene had a strong Christian faith and attended the Georgetown Church of God, where she was a member of the choir and Ladies Ministry. She loved and had a passion for decorating. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, as she looked forward to decorating her beautiful trees and gifts for the enjoyment of those that she loved. As the holidays came to an end, Helene readily welcomed spring when she found solace in her garden and spent most of her time nurturing flowers, just as she nurtured those that she loved.
Helene is survived by her three daughters, Deanna (Jeff) Short, Gwendolyn Vaught and Patricia (Dave Perkins) Stuart; six grandchildren, Michael Vaughn, Zachary (Fiance’ Chelsea Schmidt) Maggard, Brittany (Jose) Smith, Kaley Stuart, Dustin Vaught and Connor Stuart; two great-grandchildren, Cayden Smith and Grayson Smith; a special sister, Rita Kay Lykins; her sister-in-law, Kathy Lykins; her aunt and uncle, Jean Feltner Messer and Wesley (Patty) Lykins; her special cousin, Barb Wright; her nephew, d’Art Lykins; her step-children, Robert Lee Brumback II and Elaine Stephens; three step-grandchildren, Jenni (Casey) Hamilton, Andrew Short and Alex Short; one step-great-granddaughter, Kaci Ann Hamilton. In addition to her husband and parents, Helene was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Robert Lykins.
Visitation will be Friday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Services will be private with Pastor Steve Jordan and Pastor Daniel Hamilton officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231 or The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.
To abide by current restrictions and health regulations, please wear a face covering while visiting with the family during the visitation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.