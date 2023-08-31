Henry Joseph Cannon, Jr., 89, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born July 16, 1934 in Louisville, he was the son of the late Golda Hibbs and Joseph Henry Cannon, Sr.
Henry was a proud graduate of Ormsby Village Children’s Home. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of American Legion Post #24 in Georgetown. Henry retired from Deluxe Check Printing in Cleveland and Johnson Controls in Georgetown.
Henry will be lovingly remembered by his children, Sheri (Earl) Coots, Summersville, WV, Shelly Newman, Glencoe, KY, Henry Joseph (Jaqueline) Cannon, III, Georgetown, Cathy (Bryan) Cannada, Georgetown, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and brother, Ron. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy, Marie, Pat, and Bob.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, 6980 Danville Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Military Honors will be presented by the United States Marine Corps and American Legion Post # 24. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to American Legion Post # 24, 220 Connector Road, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Henry’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
