Hobert Wayne Humphrey
Vietnam War Veteran
Hobert Wayne Humphrey, 72, husband of Cindy Humphrey, passed away at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Fayette County on June 30, 1949, to the late Hobert Humphrey and Ada Morris Humphrey. He was a retired plumber, a former deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and a Vietnam War Veteran with the U.S. Marine Corp.
Survivors besides his wife are his daughter, Shannon Black (Jason) of Burlington, Kentucky, and his son Jason Humphrey (Cheryl) of Georgetown; several grandchildren; Makenne Black, Karys Black, Rylan Black, Austin Humphrey (Sharon), Trevor Humphrey (Abby); and three great-grandchildren; siblings Peggy Tabscott, Joan Morris (Lewis), Dickie Humphrey, Sue Waller (Kenny), Jerry Humphrey (Anne), Toddy Humphrey, Gayle Land (Charlie). David Humphrey preceded him in death.
He is also survived by special friends, John Suggs (Angela) and Steve Southworth (Patti).
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Georgetown. His ashes will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.