Hope Daniels Feltner, 45, wife to David Scott Feltner, passed away July 10, 22, in Lexington. Hope was born in Pikeville on Sept. 19, 1976, to William “Red” Daniels and the late Iris Lee Blankenship Daniels. Hope enjoyed riding motorcycles, truck driving, crafts, and just having fun. She was a Truck Driver with Ryder, a Patriot Guard Rider, a member of Eastern Star and a member of Pentecostal Tabernacle in Edgarton, West Virginia. Hope will be remembered as someone who would always make you laugh.
Hope will be lovingly remembered by her husband, David Scott, her father William “Red”, her brother, Brent Daniels (Rhonda) and nephew Robbie Daniels, of Edgarton, West Virginia, and all her many friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Marcelles Daniels and Oma Marie Daniels.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home starting at 3 p.m. until time of the service at 5 p.m., with Rev. Chester Palmer officiating. On Saturday, July 16, 2022, family, and friends will gather at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. to go in procession for the 12 pm graveside service at Masonic Cemetery. All bikers are welcome to a part of the procession to the cemetery.
