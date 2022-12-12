Howard Lee Kenley, 65, of Georgetown passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Harborview Dover Healthcare. He was born Feb. 20, 1957 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Howard M. Kenley and the late Bertha G. Anderson. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his longtime girlfriend, Georgia Lee McMillen. Howard will be lovingly remembered by his father, Howard M. Kenley and stepmother Brenda Kenley.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum and Wilson Funeral Home with Chaplain Esther Sapp officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Howard’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
