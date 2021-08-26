Hubert M. "Hootie" Wagoner
Member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene
Hubert M. “Hootie” Wagoner, 89, widower of Carole Simmons Wagoner, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at his home in Georgetown. Born Jan. 17, 1932 in Harrison County, he was the son of the late Elda W. and Nancy Elizabeth Mattox Wagoner. Hootie served in the United States Army during the Korean War and he was a retired controller for IBM. Hootie was a faithful member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene where he was a member of the church board and served as treasurer for 40 years. He was a former member of the Southland Bowling League, avid Cincinnati Reds and University of Kentucky Fan and loved to watch Westerns. Hootie also volunteered to do taxes for AARP and loved working.
In addition to his parents and wife, Carole Wagoner, he was also preceded in death his siblings, Gilbert E. Wagoner, Clarence Wagoner and Ruby Adams. Hootie will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Roger Wagoner, Georgetown, Rodney Wagoner, Ft. White, Florida, granddaughter, Rebecca Murphy, Birmingham, Alabama, and great-grandchildren, Brayden Murphy and Addalyn Murphy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 726 Lemons Mill Road, Georgetown, Rev. Mike Justice officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery where pallbearers will be Bob Simmons, Don Simmons, Trace Roberts, Jonathan Simmons, Ronnie Wagoner and Sean Murphy.
