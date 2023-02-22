Ida Mae Dragoo Hockensmith, 95, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Dover Nursing and Rehab in Georgetown. She was born Aug. 1, 1927 in Louisville to the late Robert Boyd Miller, and Allie McClannahan. She retired after many years as a nurse aid for Dover Manor. She enjoyed sitting on her porch telling stories about the past.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands Omer Hockensmith, Andrew J. Dragoo, children, John Ray Jones, Betty Lou Jones, grandmother, Sarah McClannahan, siblings, Robert Boyd “RB” Miller, Melvin Miller, Betty Jean Miller Brashear, and grandson, Darryl Jones.
Ida will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Kelly (Patrick) Young, Teresa (Donnie) Perkins, siblings, Charles Ray Miller, Clarence Miller, Virginia Miller White, great grandchildren, Shelby Houston, Kristen Perkins, Jacob Jones, and great-great grandchild, Presley Salazar.
Funerals services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum, and Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Ida’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ida Hockensmith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.