Ida Mae Dragoo Hockensmith, 95, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at Dover Nursing and Rehab in Georgetown. She was born Aug. 1, 1927 in Louisville to the late Robert Boyd Miller, and Allie McClannahan. She retired after many years as a nurse aid for Dover Manor. She enjoyed sitting on her porch telling stories about the past.

