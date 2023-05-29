Inger Lenette Mitchell, 58, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born June 21, 1964 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of C.L. Mitchell and Bonnie Offutt.
Inger was a graduate of Sullivan University and worked for Ashland Oil as a real estate representative. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, and loved her pets, especially her faithful dog, Chelsea.
Inger will be lovingly remembered by her son, Eric Baker, mother, Bonnie Offutt, father, C.L. (Betty) Mitchell, brother, Russell Mitchell, grandchildren, Shylan Baker, and Nathaniel Baker.
Inger’s family will host a private memorial gathering and prayer service. Memorial donations are suggested to Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Inger’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Inger Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.