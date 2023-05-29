Inger Lenette Mitchell

Inger Lenette Mitchell, 58, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born June 21, 1964 in Georgetown, she was the daughter of C.L. Mitchell and Bonnie Offutt. 

