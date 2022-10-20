Irma Louise Sutherland Hamilton
Irma Louise Sutherland Hamilton, 89, wife of Charles Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Owenton Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born June 7, 1933 in Woodford County, daughter of the late Lemuel and Georgia McKinney Sutherland. Louise was a graduate of Versailles High School and worked as an insurance agent for Hayes Insurance Agency of Georgetown for many years. Louise loved playing piano and enjoyed her pet cats over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Charles K. Hamilton and brother, Richard Sutherland. Louise will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband of 69 and half years, Charles W. Hamilton, daughter-in-law, Carolyn Hamilton, granddaughter, Brianna Hamilton, all of Sadieville. She is further survived by her step grandson, Ryan Hayden and his wife Tracie, and step great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Chelsea Hayden, of Stamping Ground. Also a step great- granddaughter Alissa Sanders of Lawrenceburg.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rodney Courtney officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Nathan Courtney, Ryan Hayden, Jonathan Hayden, Danny Casteel, Darrell Roberts and David Sankbeil.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater KY & Southern IN Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane #401, Louisville, KY 40205. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
