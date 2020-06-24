Isaac Paul Rogers
Enjoyed spending time with family and friends
Isaac Paul Rogers, 19, son of Dennis and LeLani Ward Rogers, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in Georgetown, June 12, 2001, he loved being outdoors, hiking and sport shooting. He enjoyed spending time with family and close friends, his dog Tyson and pet snake Herm. He was planning to enter the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Taylor (Rachell) Rogers; sister, Rachel Rogers; nephew, Nolan Rogers, who affectionately referred to him as Uncle “Ike”; maternal grandfather, Wendell Ward; paternal grandmother, Justine Rogers; several close friends, Jacob, Kyle, Tadhg, Nick, Caden, Kobi, Marvelous. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Brenda Ward and paternal grandfather, Burley Rogers.
An informal gathering will be held for family and close friends at Dennis and LeLani's home on Saturday, June 27 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Family and friends may leave a message of encouragement at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.