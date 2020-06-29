Isabel A Reihmer
Isabel A Reihmer, 93, went home to Jesus on 24 June 2020. She lived in Georgetown. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. (CDT) Friday at the Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake, Illinois.
To abide by current regulations and requirements, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing protocol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wheaton College in memory of Isabel.
The school Web site enables you to specify a memorial donation, or you can call them at 1-800-525-9906.
