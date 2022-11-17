Ishmael L. Purcell
Ishmael L. Purcell, 73, passed away on November 15, 2022. Ish was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Rose Purcell, sister Leaetta (James) Mercer, brother Raymond Purcell and nephew Gary (Cindy) Bates. He leaves his niece Pamela (Peter) Tamborski, and many other nieces and nephews. He leaves many friends as well as his friend and caregiver Melinda (Brian) Olsen and lastly his steadfast companion his Labrador, Rose.
Ish was raised in Lexington and was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Computer Programming which became his career. He was a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity where lifelong friendships were made with his TKE Brothers. Ish was an avid UK Basketball fan. Anyone who knew Ish knew of his love for music which started during high school marching band and later, playing saxophone on weekends in bands in the area. Ish lived most of his life on Williamstown Lake boating and skiing. During summers from age 14 his parents would let him drive the family car from Lexington to “The Lake” (alone) so he could spend time doing what he loved.
His love for music and boats continued later in life going on the annual SBC Cruises for no fewer than 15 years. A week of non-stop music on the ocean. For Ish, it didn’t get better than that. Visitation will 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, 641 S. Broadway, Georgetown, KY 40324. Followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. Burial will be private on Monday at the Georgetown Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
