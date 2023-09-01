Iva Nell Bowen, 85, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at her home. She was born Nov. 11, 1937 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late William Hascue and Mollie Reynolds Bowen.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed bingo and Elvis, but her true love was spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Iva will be lovingly remembered by her children, Vicki (John) Evans, Georgetown, Lisa (Mike) Tipton, Richmond, Robert (Kelly) Simpson, Georgetown, brother, Billy (Arbutus) Bowen, Keokee, Virginia, grandchildren, Amanda (Michael) Eads, Shelby (Daniel) Dela Cruz, Miranda Simpson, Savanah (Bryson) Jones, Molly Tipton, Adam Simpson, Jesse Simpson, Kaitlyn Simpson, Tara Tipton, great grandchildren, Aiden Eads, Ashton Eads, Rylan Eads, Isabella Dela Cruz, Catalina Dela Cruz, Triston Estes, and Layla Raines. She was preceded in death by her son Gary Simpson, and eight siblings.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 at Georgetown Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Iva’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
