Iva Nell Bowen, 85, passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at her home. She was born Nov. 11, 1937 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late William Hascue and Mollie Reynolds Bowen. 

Service information

Sep 5
Graveside
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Georgetown Cemetery
710 S. Broadway
Georgetown, KY 40324
