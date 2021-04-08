Jack Lancaster
Deacon for over 60 years
Jack Lancaster, 97, of Stamping Ground, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born in Stamping Ground on April 8, 1923 to the late G. W. and Olivia Sinkhorn Lancaster. He was a Deacon for over 60 years and one of the oldest members of the former Stamping Ground Baptist Church, serving as former RA leader, Treasurer, Sunday school director, and many more capacities. Jack was the former Branch Manager of Farmers Bank & Trust Company in Stamping Ground, serving over 20 years. Jack also was a farmer for many years, and was an avid Iris enthusiast. He would grow all kinds of Irises from all over the world, but his greatest joy was sharing his Iris plants with his family, friends, and neighbors. During his many years of service to Stamping Ground and Scott County, he was very active in helping the youth of our community by being involved with FFA and 4-H.
He is survived by his nephew, Keith (Melissa) Lancaster of Stamping Ground, and niece, Kay (John) Drake of Danville; and sister-in-law, Betty Lancaster of Georgetown. Jack was preceded in death by brother, George W. “Pud” Lancaster.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground with Rev. Steve Bruce presiding. The following will serve as pallbearers, Keith Lancaster, Keith Wayne Lancaster, Jonathon Sutherland, and Zachary Sutherland. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Griffin, Ted Hall, Orville Mason, Wallace Wilson and Delores Robey.
