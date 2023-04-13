Jackie Ray Covington
Jackie Ray Covington, 80, husband of Sharon Covington, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Born Aug. 7, 1942 in Scott County, he was the son of the late A.G. and Beulah Powers Covington.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 11:05 pm
Jackie was a 1960 graduate of Scott County High School where he was elected Senior Class President. From 1986 until 2005 Jackie served as the Scott County Road Department Director. He would then go on to serve as Scott County Clerk from 2005 until 2011. Jackie was a faithful member of Northside Christian Church and served as the Church Treasurer for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandsons, he loved growing his annual garden and was also an excellent cook and baker. Jackie also loved sharing a homemade pot of vegetable soup and Texas sheet cake at the Courthouse.
Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Allen Covington, and sister, Betty Covington Linton. Jackie will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 58 years, Sharon Miracle Covington, son, Joe Pat (Veronica) Covington, daughter, Jacqui (Merrell) Chittenden, all of Georgetown, grandsons, Jacob (Kellsie) Covington, Caleb Covington, Isaiah Covington, and step-grandchildren, Emily and David Chittenden.
Memorial Services will be conducted at Grace Christian Church, 1648 Lexington Rd Georgetown, Kentucky on Saturday April 15 2023 at 2 p.m. Memorial visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 noon.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Amen House, PO Box 211, Georgetown, KY 40324 in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on Jackie’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
