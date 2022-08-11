Jacob “Jake” Lindsey Charles
Avid hunter and fisherman
Jacob “Jake” Lindsey Charles, 28, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of Marcia (John) Boyd and David (Cindy) Charles.
A lifelong resident of Georgetown, he was a graduate of Scott County High School where lifelong friendships were formed. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting knives and guns, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. A bourbon connoisseur, he was proud to work in the paint department at Toyota. He was loyal and loving to everyone around him, and always wanted to be the funniest guy in any room.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Cheyenne Combs; brothers, Cory Lee (Larkyn) Charles, Lucas Clay Charles and Noah Adam Boyd; step siblings, Emma Lauren Turner, Luke Matthew Turner and Allie Carol Turner; maternal grandparents, Don and Billie Jean Wise; paternal grandfather, Joe Charles; niece, Georgia Kate Charles; nephew, Woodson Lee Charles; aunts, Leslie (Steve) Hughes and Patty (Terry) Offutt; uncles, David Wise and Joe Wayne (Diane) Charles; Godfather, Boo Bailey; his faithful companion, Ruger; as well as numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Anna Charles; and uncle Douglas Charles.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Victory Life Church, conducted by Pastor Gary Toney. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Jacob Rankin, David Charles, Daniel Buchanan, Josh Stewart, Boo Bailey, Cory Charles, Lucas Charles, Noah Boyd and Jeff Combs. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
