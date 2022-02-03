Jacob Trevis Stigers
Graduate of Ashland High School
Jacob Trevis Stigers, 29, left behind his struggles on this earth on Thursday, January 27, 2022 in Georgetown. Jacob entered this world on April 7, 1992, in Frankfort, he was welcomed by his proud parents Angela Brake Brewer and the late John Trevis Stigers.
As a child he was loved by so many family members who cared for him and spoiled him. As Jacob grew older, he graduated from Ashland High School and became a devoted and loving father. If Jacob was passionate about something or someone, he would let you know, he loved life and his children. Like everyone he had his struggles, he found guidance and made a career out of his time with Genesis Recovery Center in Grayson. He made many wonderful friendships and gained a whole new family during his time there. Jacob touched the lives of so many people, he will be missed by all those who knew him.
Along with his mother, Angela Brewer (Anthony Thomas), he will be forever in the hearts of his beloved children, Annabelle Stigers, Izzabelle Stigers, Brendalynn Stigers, the love of his life and mother of his children, Constance Tanner, sister, Madison Hamblin (Christopher), nieces, Kylee and Raelyn, maternal grandfather, Bruce Brake (Lori), aunts, Gretchen Lunsford, Kelly Reed, uncles, Ronnie Brake (Kim), Terry Burton (Julie), Randall Hicks, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Brenda Gaither, paternal grandmother, Angie Poe, aunt, Donna Burton, Tina Burton, uncle, Jeff Burton, and a host of other aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Michael Quann officiating. Visitation will be prior to the serviced beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery where his Recovery Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarvis Garrett, Darrell Garrett, David Burton, and Jason Johnston.