James Allen Burrows
Member of Paris First Baptist Church
James Allen Burrows
Member of Paris First Baptist Church
James Allen Burrows, 59, husband of Johanna Burrows, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Lexington.
A native of Georgetown, he was the son of Ray Burrows and the late Dorothy Sherer Burrows. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris and was retired from Walker Electrical. He was also very involved in Scott County youth sports.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, Teresa (Tim) Ishmael; six nieces, Angie (Shawn) Collins, Lauren (Donovan) Norris, Christie (Shawn) Ryan; Misty (Matt) Fornferg, Harmoni Fullmer and Savannah Boshears; one nephew; Gabe Boshears; one aunt, Margie Golde Burrows; one sister-in-law, Janet (Jeremy) Boshears; one brother-in-law, Johnny Alford and one close family friend, Gale Miller.
In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Burrows; and one sister, Sheryl Alford.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church, 1300 Mt Vernon Drive, Georgetown, KY by Kyle Sullivan. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the church. Memorials can take the form of contributions to Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.
The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main Street, Paris, KY. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com and a 24-hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.