James Bohanan
Member of Church of God
James Bohanan, 88, husband to Marie Richard Bohanan, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Georgetown. He was born in Montgomery County, to the late Simon and Myrtle Hoskins Bohanan on April 2, 1933. James loved sports: football, baseball and basketball. He played basketball and baseball, in his younger days and practiced and tried out with the Cincinnati Reds. James was a member of Church of God in Camargo, Kentucky and retired as a Supervisor with Columbia Gas Company. He most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Marie, he is survived by his daughter, Linda Carter (Zac) of Lexington and son, James Michael Bohanan (Mary Stan) of Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren, Hadley Bohanan (Olivia) and Katherine Bohanan. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Glenna Susan Cutshaw and Virginia Avonell Bohanan.
Visitation for family and friends were held Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home starting at 1 p.m. until time of the service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Glenn Redman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with Randy Marshall, and Keith Curry serving as pallbearers and George Lusby and John Fitch serving as honorary bearers.
