James Brian Ard, 76, husband of LaBera Ard, passed away Saturday, December 24, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to the late James and Ada Vranish Ard. Jim proudly served our country during Vietnam in the United States Army where he was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. He was retired from GTE/Verizon as Administrator Calibration GTE South. After retirement he worked for Perspectives, Dialysis Clinic Inc., and Lab Corp. He spent many happy hours volunteering at Helping Through Him, Southland Christian Church. Jim spent Saturday mornings volunteering at Amen House in Georgetown. The summer of 2022, Jim was a host at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground and loved every minute. Jim was a long-time member of Southland Christian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Edward Ard, and his brother, Jones Michael Ard.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, LaBera Hall Ard, son, Michael Brian (Crystal) Ard, Georgetown, sister, Mary Lou (Ben) Foster, Somerset, brother-in-law, George (Beth) Hall, Venice, FL, grandchildren, Parker Brian, Presley Claire, Madeline Grace, Elizabeth Faith, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Southland Christian Church Chapel, Building A, 5001 Harrodsburg Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky, Pastor Brewster McLeod and Pastor Max Appel officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Internment will take place at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Kentucky. “Ornery” pallbearers will be Frank Yocum, Barney Crockrell, Charlie Ensterly, Charles Butcher, Don Putty, Kent Hunt, Ken Palmgreen, Larry Piercy, Keith Walker, Bill Singley, Tommy Sageser, Ray McDaniel, Rick Portwood, and Robert Thompson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kentucky Children’s Hospital Child Life Program c/o Jonathan Ard Toy Drive, McLeod’s Coffee House, PO Box 12106, Lexington, KY 40580, Amen House, Inc., PO Box 211, Georgetown, KY 40324, Helping Through Him Ministry, c/o Southland Christian Church.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Jim’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com
To send flowers to the family of James Ard, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.