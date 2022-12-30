JBA

James Brian Ard, 76

James Brian Ard, 76, husband of LaBera Ard, passed away Saturday, December 24, at his home.  He was born on March 14, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to the late James and Ada Vranish Ard.  Jim proudly served our country during Vietnam in the United States Army where he was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. He was retired from GTE/Verizon as Administrator Calibration GTE South. After retirement he worked for Perspectives, Dialysis Clinic Inc., and Lab Corp. He spent many happy hours volunteering at Helping Through Him, Southland Christian Church. Jim spent Saturday mornings volunteering at Amen House in Georgetown. The summer of 2022, Jim was a host at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground and loved every minute. Jim was a long-time member of Southland Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Edward Ard, and his brother, Jones Michael Ard.

Service information

Jan 3
Memorial Visitation
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Southland Christian Church Chapel
5001 Harrodsburg Road Building A
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Jan 3
Memorial Service
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
1:00PM
Southland Christian Church Chapel
5001 Harrodsburg Road Building A
Nicholasville, KY 40356
