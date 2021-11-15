James Cecil Carr
Graduate of University of Kentucky
James Cecil Carr, 82, husband of Audrey Thornton Carr for 60 years, of Georgetown, passed away on Nov. 13, 2021, in Lexington. He was born Nov. 17, 1938, to the late Thomas L. and Cecil Abercrombie Carr of Morgan, Kentucky, in Pendleton County.
In addition to Audrey, he is survived by his son, Thomas Lane (Dianne Kuntz) Carr of Georgetown and his daughter, Julia Anne Carr-Trebelhorn of Lexington. James was preceded in death, not only by his parents, but by his sister, Ruby Carr Wright and brother-in-law, Marvin Wright; his brother, John Carr and two brothers who died in infancy.
He was a graduate of Morgan High School in 1957 and the University of Kentucky with his BS in Agricultural Education in 1963. He was a life-time member of the UK Alumni Association and the College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment Alumni Association, a UK Fellow, and a member of the Scovill Society.
James was an entrepreneur at heart. He was raised on a farm in Morgan that focused primarily on burley tobacco and grain crops of corn, wheat, rye, and, soybeans. After college, his love of farming was demonstrated through growing crops for other farmers, custom combining of wheat, soybeans, and grass seeds throughout the county and purchasing and operating trucks to do lime-spreading for other farmers.
He briefly taught high school agriculture and middle school social studies, and science and coached elementary sports for Pendleton County Schools, before becoming a grain merchandiser for Early and Daniel Grain Company in Cincinnati. During his 11-year tenure with Early and Daniel, he was responsible for establishing and delivering an education program for farm owners in addition to his work as a merchandiser. In his spare time, he developed a subdivision on Reservoir Hill, on the land he and his wife purchased in Falmouth, Kentucky, including laying out the design, digging the sewer lines, developing the governing rules, and marketing the lots. Jim found time to be an active member and officer in the Pendleton County Jaycees and the Falmouth Lions Club.
In 1978, the Carr’s relocated to Georgetown, Kentucky, where he helped revive the Georgetown Lions Club, and served as an officer and member for many years. He started and operated Scott Grain Company, a cash grain merchandising business, located on South Broadway, Georgetown, for a few years. Following that he became a sales representative and eventually an area manager for the Woodmen of the World Insurance Company, and retired after 20 years.
James’s passion was classic cars and machinery, particularly cars and trucks manufactured between 1930 and 1960; and farm equipment from the 1800s to 1960. Among the several cars and trucks, he refurbished was a 1946 red Ford Pickup truck that was known around Georgetown for more than 30 years.
Mr. Carr enjoyed genealogy and delving into old court house records relating to land, grants, deeds, and family histories. After his retirement, he frequented the courthouses, libraries, and historical society locations in Pendleton, Grant, Harrison, Owen, Franklin, and Scott Counties along with state archives. He was a member of the Scott County and Pendleton County Historical Societies and a member of the Georgetown/Scott County Museum.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Nov.16, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. A Celebration of James C. Carr’s Life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, the date of his birth, at the funeral home, with Minister Chris Cash officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery with Willie Smith, Doug Smith, Dennis Sills, Gregg Thornton, Brian Mallory, and Roger Johnston as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made in James’s name to Georgetown First Christian Church, Capital Fund, 112 East College Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for allowing us to care for their loved one.