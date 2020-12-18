James Edward Trotter
Graduated from University of Tennessee
James Edward Trotter, 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2020. He was born July 3, 1937 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Ruel Andrew and Ruth Caroline (Watts) Trotter. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, then received a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Kentucky.
James married the love of his life, Constance Lee Williams, on April 15, 1960. They were married 57 years before her untimely passing.
James was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Scott. He is survived by his son, Gregory Williams (Elizabeth) Trotter; his daughter, Hilary Dawn (Jason) Clemons and his brother, Billy Ray (Annette) Trotter.
Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens in Nicholasville. A private memorial service is planned for a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons International (https://www.gideons.org/) or Back to Jerusalem (https://backtojerusalem.com/,) or the Mount Gilead United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
More information may be found at: https://clarklegacycenter.com/.